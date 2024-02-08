US-Russia diplomacy fails to bridge fundamental differences — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, February 8. /TASS/. The United States is not ready to take Russia’s concerns into account as the two countries have fundamentally different approaches to international politics, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said at a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of Russian Empire statesman and diplomat Alexander Bodisco, buried in Washington.

According to Antonov, his meetings this week at the National Security Council and the Department of State showed "fundamental differences in approaches to international politics, to the international environment between the United States and Russia." "They are not ready to take into account our concerns. It has been confirmed to us that the United States will use all forces and means to continue supplying Western weapons in order to kill Russian soldiers and civilians," the Russian diplomat said.

"Under these circumstances, the question that journalists very often ask may arise - what has to be done. And the answer is very simple. It is necessary to try to achieve a simple, clear and spirited victory on the battlefield during the special military operation," the Russian ambassador stated.