Putin asks Lavrov to share opinion about West’s responses on security guarantees

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to share Russia’s opinion concerning the US’ and NATO’s responses to Russia’s initiatives on security guarantees.

"We have agreed with you that the foreign ministry will share its opinion concerning the responses to our proposals to our American colleagues in Washington and colleagues from the North Atlantic Alliance in Brussels on issues of security in Europe and their response to our concerns stemming from NATO’s never-stopping and very dangerous, in our view, eastwards expansion, now at the expense of the former Soviet republics, including Ukraine," he said at a meeting with the top diplomat in the Kremlin.

"I know that such an analysis has been done, you worked with the colleagues from other ministries and agencies. And, naturally, I would like to hear your analysis and your considerations concerning the reaction to the responses from Washington and Brussels," Putin said.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian foreign ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States, and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, as well as non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones. The sides have had several rounds of consultations in various formats but no agreements have yet been announced.

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees that it was demanding from Washington and Brussels. The American side requested that the documents not be made public, although US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia considered to be critical, but did indicate directions for further negotiations.