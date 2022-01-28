No threats made to US side during Geneva meeting with Blinken, Russian top diplomat says

"I assure you that we exclusively discussed security guarantees and then I raised the absolutely inadmissible and unacceptable situation with our diplomatic missions and proposed what we’ve agreed on as a result, another event between our specialists will be held in a couple of weeks. So I can assure you - no threats," the Russian top diplomat said on Friday in an interview to radio stations commenting on the remark that Blinken began talking about evacuating US diplomats from Kiev following the Geneva talks and possibly something threatening was said there.

According to the foreign minister, Russia cannot disregard what is really behind these statements and actions by Washington. "We are analyzing [them]. We simply cannot turn a blind eye to all of this if they are doing it - and when Ukrainians are not asking them [to do so] at that - maybe they, the Anglo-Saxons, are plotting something. Over there, they, particularly the British, have a vast experience of these sorts of things," he explained.