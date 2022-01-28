US responses to Russia contain counter-proposals on arms control — US ambassador

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The United States’ response to Russia’s initiatives on security guarantees includes counter-proposals in the sphere of arms control and reckon with Russia’s concerns, US Ambassador to Russian John Sullivan said on Friday.

"We have addressed the possibility of reciprocal transparency measures with the Russian government, including on offensive weapons systems in Ukraine as well as measures to increase confidence regarding military exercises and maneuvers in Europe, potential arms control measures related to missiles in Europe," he told an online briefing.

"These ideas, we believe, have the potential to enhance our security and that of our allies and partners, but also addressing Russia’s concerns," he said.

According to Sullivan, these responses contain Washington’s proposals in the spheres where his country and Russia can find a common language to improve the situation in European security. He also said that these responses had been coordinated with the NATO partners and with Ukraine.

"We prefer diplomacy and we are prepared to move forward where there is the possibility for cooperation," the US diplomat stressed.

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees that it was demanding from Washington and Brussels. The American side requested that the documents not be made public, yet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia considered to be critical but did indicate directions for further negotiations.