US ambassador gives Russian Foreign Ministry US response to Russian security proposals

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. U.S. ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan on Wednesday delivered Washington’s written response to Russian proposals for security guarantees to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

"The head of the US diplomatic mission delivered a written response from the US administration to the draft bilateral agreement on security guarantees that was earlier proposed by the Russian side," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was requested by the US ambassador, who spent slightly more than a half hour inside the Foreign Ministry building.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma earlier on Wednesday that Russia won’t publish a US response on security guarantees, if asked, but will disclose the general meaning of the replies.

On December 17 last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements on security guarantees addressed to the US and NATO, which say NATO won’t expand eastward, deny membership to Ukraine and limit deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.