Afghan ethnic groups should refrain from steps resulting in escalation — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow urges ethnic political groups in Afghanistan to refrain from activities triggering internal national conflict in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing on Wednesday.

"[We] believe that at this stage, various ethnic groups should refrain from activities which spark inter-Afghan conflict," the diplomat stressed commenting on the information obtained the day before over the preparedness of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF), which opposes the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), to resume hostilities with the radicals.

According to Zakharova, parties of the conflict "also should seek ways to mutual understanding and national reconciliation in the pursuit of sustainable peace, stability and security in Afghanistan and its surrounding region".

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, as Taliban forces swept into Kabul, without encountering any resistance. On September 6, they claimed full control of Afghanistan’s territory and on September 7, they declared a new interim government, which has not yet been recognized by any country.