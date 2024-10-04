Israel identifies approximately 20 projectiles crossing from Lebanon — army

TEL AVIV. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) detected around 20 projectiles fired from Lebanon and intercepted the bulk of them, the Israeli army said in a statement.

"Following the sirens that sounded between 7:01 (4:01 a.m. GMT) and 7:04 (4:04 a.m. GMT) in the Haifa Bay and Western Galilee areas, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Most of the projectiles were identified by the IAF (the Israeli Air Force - TASS) and the rest fell in open areas," the statement reads.

Also, multiple projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon after air raid sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee area, the Israeli military said. "Some of the projectiles were successfully intercepted and the rest fell in open areas," the IDF added.