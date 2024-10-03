Israel’s latest air raid on Beirut probably targeted one of Hezbollah’s leaders — TV

BEIRUT, October 4. /TASS/. Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council and a likely candidate to replace the movement’s deceased leader Hasan Nasrallah, could be the target of Israel’s latest Israeli air raid on southern outskirts of Beirut on Thursday night, the Al Hadath television said, citing Israeli sources.

Safieddine is a cousin of Nasrallah, who was assassinated on September 27, and is in charge of domestic policy issues. Moreover, he is a member of Hezbollah’s operational headquarters, responsible for military operations.

Late on Thursday, Israeli warplanes delivered over 15 strikes along the perimeter of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport. The strikes targeted areas in the Lebanese capital’s southern areas, known to house Hezbollah facilities and homes of its members.