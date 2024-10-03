Power generation by nuclear plants to grow by 37% by 2036 — Novak

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia is going to scale up electricity generation at nuclear power plants (NPP) by 37% to 3.7 TWh by 2036, which will expand country’s capabilities on export of peaceful nuclear technologies, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in the op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Electric power generation at NPP can grow from 2.7 to 3.7 TWh (+37%) by 2036, which provides extra opportunities for exporting Russian technologies in this sphere," Novak noted.

The country has also completed certain groundwork in the hydrogen energy sphere, the official said. Rising demand for low-carbon energy sources also boosts demand for nuclear technologies, where Russia holds solid position and maintains confident global leadership, Novak added.