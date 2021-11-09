Syria’s Russian-made air defense systems shot down six Israeli missiles — ministry

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian-made Buk-M2 and Pantsir-S air defense systems in service with the Syrian army destroyed six out of eight missiles launched by Israeli warplanes during the November 8 air raid, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Between 20:16 and 20:23 on November 8, six F-15 tactical fighter aircraft of the Israeli air force violated the state border of the Syrian Arab Republic from the airspace of northern Lebanon and launched eight guided missiles at logistical and military support facilities of the Syrian armed forces in the Homs governorate. Syrian air defense units destroyed six of those missiles using Russian-made Buk-M2 and Pantsir-S air defense systems in service with the Syrian armed forces," he said.

According to the Russian defense official, the Israeli airstrikes inflicted minor damage on the ground, two Syrian servicemen were injured.

Syria’s SANA news agency reported on November 8 that planes of the Israeli air force struck several targets in central and coastal regions of Syria. According to the agency, the Syrian Arab Republic’s air defense forces "repelled the enemy’s missiles, shooting down most of them.".