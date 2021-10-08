Dialogue with EMA on Sputnik V jab moving forward, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Moscow’s cooperation with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) over the recognition of Russia’s coronavirus-fighting Sputnik V vaccine for use on EU soil has progressed, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Friday.

"We are now cooperating with the European Medicines Agency for the registration of Sputnik V vaccine, and we’ve already made some progress," the minister said.

According to the minister, both sides have been in the process of "a gradual examination". "It’s important to solve all of these questions regarding the mutual recognition of vaccines based on a professional dialogue between specialists in the field of healthcare, sanitation, and epidemiology. In addition, politicians should not hinder, but on the contrary, offer support in this professional dialogue," he concluded.

Earlier, in an interview with RBC, EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said that Moscow had not yet put together the necessary documents which are required for the recognition of COVID certificates.

Russia’s Sputnik V jab has not yet received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) green light for use in the European Union. The European Commission’s position has remained unchanged since the start of the EU coronavirus vaccine passport in early July. Member countries which use Sputnik V, such as Hungary, have the right to issue European digital vaccination certificates for it. Other EU members are free to accept these documents on its own initiative.