Lavrov, IAEA director general discuss Iran nuclear deal in Vienna

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi discussed developments concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program in Vienna on Thursday.

"During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the key areas of the agency’s activities, including the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the reform of the IAEA safeguards system, and the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Foreign Ministry, "a high level of mutual understanding and cooperation was demonstrated" at the meeting.

Talks between Iran and the five involved countries (Russia, the UK, China, France, and Germany) have been going on in Vienna since April. Their aim is restoring the original nuclear deal, which implies the removal of US sanctions imposed on Iran, compliance with nuclear obligations by Iran, and the United States’ return to the accord. Representatives of the JCPOA members are also holding separate consultations with the US delegation without Iran’s participation. All the delegations involved initially hoped to complete the work in late May, after which they revised the date to early June.