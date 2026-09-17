Rosoboronexport presents Amur-1650 submarine, Karakurt corvette in Pretoria

PRETORIA, September 17. /TASS/. The Project 677E Amur 1650 submarine and the Project 22800E Karakurt-E small corvette are on display at the Africa Aerospace and Defense (AAD) 2026 exhibition in Pretoria, South Africa, a TASS correspondent reports.

As part of a unified Russian exhibit organized by the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport in Pretoria, South Africa, the Project 677E non-nuclear submarine Amur 1650 with an air-independent propulsion system is on display. The submarine is an export version of the Russian Project 677 Lada submarine. The vessel was developed by the Rubin Design Bureau. According to information presented at the booth, the Amur-1650 has one of the world’s largest weapons loads among non-nuclear submarines – up to 28 weapons. This submarine, equipped with vertical launch systems, can be armed with Club-S cruise missiles or Russian-Indian BrahMos supersonic missiles. The submarine is capable of operating for 60 days in the open sea and in shallow waters.

In addition, the Russian exhibit features the export version of the Project 22800E Karakurt-E small corvette. Designed by the Almaz Design Bureau with the interests of foreign customers in mind, the ship incorporates the latest advancements in precision-guided weapons, self-defense systems, air defense, and naval shipbuilding.

The Karakurt-E is equipped with launchers for cruise missiles capable of striking land and sea targets at long ranges. The vessel is distinguished by its high maneuverability, enhanced seaworthiness, and a unique design incorporating technologies to reduce radar visibility.