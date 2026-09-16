Africa’s largest arms and aviation exhibition opens in South Africa

CENTURION, South Africa, September 16. /TASS/. Africa’s largest arms and aviation exhibition, Africa Aerospace and Defense 2026 (AAD 2026), has opened in South Africa at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, near the country’s capital Pretoria, a TASS correspondent reports. This is the 13th edition of the exhibition.

"Thirty-three countries and 287 companies from Africa, Asia, Europe, as well as North and South America are participating in the exhibition," said South African Minister of Defense and Military Veterans Angelina Motshekga. Russia is represented by a joint display featuring approximately 500 pieces of equipment. Among the Russian participants are the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, the Bazalt Research and Production Association, and the Kalashnikov Group (Rybinsk Shipyard). The Rostec State Corporation and United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation have sent delegations to South Africa.

This year’s exhibition, held under the motto "Africa's Gateway to Defense and Aerospace Collaboration," focuses on innovations in the fields of unmanned systems, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence for the defense sector. "Unmanned systems are currently attracting particular attention worldwide; they have moved beyond the confines of a highly specialized niche to become a key element of modern military aviation, as well as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the defense and aerospace industries," said Motshekga. "Their rapid development is changing the armed forces’ approaches to planning, training, and investment, while opening up new opportunities for innovation, cooperation, and technological progress both on the continent and beyond." Leading global manufacturers, including those from Russia, China, and Turkey, have brought their unmanned aerial vehicles to South Africa.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, military delegations and defense ministers will hold closed-door bilateral talks to discuss major contracts for the procurement of weapons and equipment. International symposia and demonstrations of tactical weapons will also be held for potential customers.

AAD 2026 is organized by the South African Ministry of Defense, the Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor), the Commercial Aviation Association, and the country’s Aerospace, Maritime, and Defense Industries Association. The biennial exhibition will conclude on September 20.