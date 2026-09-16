Russia’s upgraded Lancet strike system showcased at exhibition in South Africa

PRETORIA, September 16. /TASS/. The upgraded Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system developed by Zala has been unveiled at the Africa Aerospace and Defense 2026 (AAD 2026) international exhibition in South Africa, a TASS correspondent reports.

The strike system is on display as part of the joint exhibit of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec). The booth features the Z-16E reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), as well as the Izdeliye 52E (Product 52E) loitering munition.

It was previously reported that the new export version of the Lancet-E strike system has received a number of significant improvements. A key innovation is the machine vision algorithms on board the Z-16E, which automatically detect, identify, and track targets in real time. The flight time of the upgraded reconnaissance UAV has been increased to 3.5 hours, and the modernized data transmission platform ensures stable communication at distances of up to 50 km.

The Africa Aerospace and Defense exhibition is taking place from September 16-20 in South Africa’s capital Pretoria.