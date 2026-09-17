New antenna complex for ultra-long-range communications to be tested in Donbass

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Testing of a new antenna complex for superlong-range communication will take place in the Donbass region, the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) told TASS.

"Participants in the CUST resident Antelekon project are continuing to test a new antenna complex based on the series AN5200-5800Sh17 helical broadband directional antenna. These tests will be conducted in the Donbass region in the near future. Previous tests took place in urban areas, at the BARS-Sarmat special-purpose training ground, and directly in combat conditions. Military personnel highly praised the antenna for its ease of use, reliability, signal quality, and communication range," the company stated.

The AN5200-5800Sh17 series antennas are designed for use in ground-based control stations, electronic warfare systems, mobile command posts, repeaters, radio links, monitoring and video surveillance systems, and other equipment. The "dish" in the CUST resident’s antenna system significantly increases the communication range. The estimated range of the equipment in the gigahertz frequency band can reach 130 km. The antenna system has a low voltage standing-wave rate and low radar visibility," the CUST added.

The system also extends the operational range of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). "As the developer notes, the technical solutions implemented in the product ensure stable video communication during sharp drone maneuvers (somersaults, rolls, barrel rolls). In addition, this Antelecon innovation makes it possible to extend the operational range of Russian UAVs and the distance at which enemy drones can be detected and countered," the company noted.