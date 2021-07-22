Russia files complaint against Ukraine with ECHR — Prosecutor General’s Office

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Moscow has filed the first ever interstate complaint against Ukraine with the European Court of Human Rights, over the events since 2014, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office told reporters on Thursday.

"On July 22, the Russian Federation appealed to the European Court of Human Rights with an interstate complaint against Ukraine based on Article 33 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms," its press service said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that it refers to events that followed the coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

"The appeal is intended to draw the attention of the European Court and the entire global community to the blatant and systematic human rights violations by the Ukrainian authorities, record the numerous instances of criminal acts in the international legal framework, force Ukraine’s authorities to stop committing them, conduct a proper investigation and immediately bring the perpetrators to justice, in addition to restoring peace and harmony in Ukraine," the Prosecutor General’s Office stressed.