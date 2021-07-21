Russia concerned over alarming situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow together with its partners from other countries is keeping a close eye on the developments in Afghanistan, where the situation is very alarming at the moment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The situation in Afghanistan is very alarming. The situation in Afghanistan is an issue of our concern," Peskov stressed.

"We, along with our partners in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and those countries bordering Afghanistan, are in constant contact and are certainly monitoring, how this situation is unfolding. So far, only alarming news is emanating from there," Peskov noted.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman remained tight-lipped on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin believed that the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) was a boon to Afghanistan and a possible partner for Moscow at the negotiating table.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest overseas military campaign in American history. Meanwhile, the security situation in Afghanistan began to deteriorate as the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) mounted offensives on several fronts. The movement claims to have taken control of about 85% of Afghanistan, including regions along the border with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.