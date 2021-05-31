Pre-summit agendas of Moscow, Washington do not coincide, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The agendas of Russia and the United States in the run-up to the Putin-Biden summit do not meet eye to eye, but Moscow is ready to address any issues raised by Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on Monday.

"The agendas of the US and Russia do not coincide but we are traditionally ready to react to any issues raised by the American side. Unfortunately, the reciprocal readiness is observed less and more seldom," he said.

The senior diplomat added that in the coming days, Washington will receive a number of signals from Moscow: "The Americans should proceed from the premise that a number of signals from Moscow - and I am not talking here about the meeting at the highest level, I don’t know how it will proceed, - are going to be uncomfortable for them, including in the coming days".

According to on June 16. This will be the first Russian-American top-level summit since Putin met with former US President Donald Trump in Helsinki in June 2018. The Kremlin announced that the two leaders plan to "discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and settling regional conflicts." On Sunday, Biden stated that he intended, among other things, to raise the issue of human rights.