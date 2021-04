Kremlin says Turkey can be persuaded towards Russia’s stance on Crimea, but Kiev unlikely

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss bilateral relations at a possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, the Crimea issue does not exist, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"The president himself said that it was possible to discuss bilateral relations, there is no such issue as Crimea," he said.