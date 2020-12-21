Putin approves State Council membership

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin approved the new membership of the State Council of the Russian Federation. The executive order has been published on the official legal information website.
"[…] Approve the attached membership of the State Council of the Russian Federation," reads the document, adopted in compliance with the new law on the State Council.
Another presidential order establishes the composition of the State Council’s presidium.
The Council comprises a total of 104 people, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, speakers of both chambers of the parliament - Vyacheslav Volodin and Valentina Matviyenko, leaders of State Duma factions, regional governors, presidential representatives to federal districts, members of the Presidential Administration, as well as the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Head Alexander Shokhin and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia Head Mikhail Shmakov. Besides the governors, the State Council includes several municipal heads.
Putin signed the law on the State Council on December 8. The document defines the place of the Council in the power system, its status and procedures of operation.