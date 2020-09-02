Final decision on Russia’s State Council’s location still pending — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The final decision on the location of the State Council of Russia has not been made yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Wednesday, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will voice his opinion in due time.

This was Peskov's comment on a remark made earlier by Pavel Krasheninnikov, chairman of the State Duma (parliament's lower house) Committee on State Building and Legislation, that the State Council will be headquartered in Moscow, but will be able to hold visiting meetings.

"Nothing has been fixed yet, there are no final decisions yet," he said. "The president will voice his opinion in due time, especially considering that the State Council is now celebrating its 20th anniversary."

According to Peskov, there is no public discussion on this matter yet. He asked to wait until the work on the corresponding bill begins in the parliament. The spokesman also recalled that Putin was the initiator of the State Council in its current form 20 years ago.

The bill on the State Council is expected to be introduced during the upcoming autumn session of the parliament. According to the Russian Constitution, the president appoints the Council in a bid to ensure a coordinated functioning and interaction of the bodies of power and to determine the main directions of the country’s domestic and foreign policy. The Council is expected to include the governors, representatives of both chambers of the parliament and the prime minister. Membership of the prosecutor general and the chairman of the Accounts Chamber is currently under discussion.