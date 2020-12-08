West pressuring India to weaken its military cooperation with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Western countries are pressuring India to weaken the military and technical cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow and also to push it into confrontation with China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the videoconference meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council Tuesday.

"The West is trying to, I have no doubts, resurrect the unipolar world order. Such poles as China and Russia are unlikely to be subservient to it. However, such a clear pole as India, for example, is subjected to an elaborate and aggressive policy of the West that is trying to draw the country into anti-Chinese games, promoting Indo-Pacific strategies, and to dramatically weaken our close partnership, strategic and privileged relations with Indians," Lavrov stressed. "New Delhi is facing tough pressure exerted by the US in issues of military and technical cooperation [with Russia]."

According to the foreign minister, Western countries currently ignore objective global development trends, seeking to reinstate the unipolar world order that would include all states but for Russia and China with which it would deal later. The minister stressed that Moscow intends to continue advancing a unifying agenda in international affairs.