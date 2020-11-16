Putin, Netanyahu discuss supplies of anti-COVID vaccine, situation in Middle East

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Issues of combating the novel coronavirus infection, including possible organization of the production of the Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine in Israel, were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"The conversation centered round combating the coronavirus infection," it said. "The sides exchanged views on preventive and restrictive measures taken in both countries."

"The sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between the agencies and organizations concerned, in particular, prospects for cooperation on the Russian vaccine, including its possible supplies to and organization of production in Israel," the Kremlin stressed.

Putin and Netanyahu also discussed the situation in the Middle East.

"It was agreed to continue contacts at various levels," the Kremlin said, adding that the call was initiated by the Israeli side.