Lavrov appoints Alexander Kinschak as Foreign Ministry’s envoy for Syria

MOSCOW, October 8./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has appointed Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department Alexander Kinschak as ministry’s special envoy for Syria, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appointed Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Mr. [Alexander] Kinschak, as minister’s special representative for the Syrian settlement," the diplomat said.

In the newly created position, Kinshchak will be representing the Russian side during bilateral and multilateral contacts on Syria, including in the Geneva and Astana formats, with an aim to facilitate the Syrian settlement.

Alexander Kinschak was Russian Ambassador to Kuwait from January 2008 to March 2013. After that, he returned to work as Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department. From December 2014 to October 2018, he was Russia’s Ambassador to Syria, replacing Azamat Kulmukhametov.