Air defenses destroy 124 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within six-hour period

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 124 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a six-hour period on Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 a.m. and until 2:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. GMT] on June 8, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 124 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tula, Moscow, Krasnodar Regions, over the Republic of Crimea and over the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.