Russian senior diplomat discusses Fatah-Hamas contacts with Palestinian politicians

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The results of the Istanbul consultations between Fatah and Hamas representatives on bridging intra-Palestinian gaps were in focus of meeting between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, member of Fatah Central Committee Hussein al-Sheikh, member of the Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzook, and Secretary General of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front Ahmad Majdalani, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The Palestinian representatives informed about the results of the recent contacts between Fatah and Hamas in Istanbul on the range of issues to overcome the intra-Palestinian split in the light of agreements reached during the teleconference of the leaders of Palestinian organizations that was chaired by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on September 3, 2020," the ministry said.

The Russian side reiterated its unfailing readiness to help restore Palestinian unity on the platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization, elaborate a consolidated position of all leading Palestinian parties and movements in the interests of the realization of the legal rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to national self-determination within an independent state within the framework of international law on settling the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.