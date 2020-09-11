Kremlin does not expect Navalny incident to affect September 13 elections

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The situation surrounding blogger Alexei Navalny will not affect elections set to take place in Russia on September 13, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, there are no such concerns," Peskov replied when asked if the Kremlin expected the Navalny incident to affect voter sentiment.

According to Peskov, the fact that a person went into a coma for unknown reasons "can hardly have such consequences." "Allegations [about the cause of Navalny’s coma] seem to have been confirmed only in Berlin, we don’t have any proof," Peskov noted.

As many as 83 Russian regions will hold elections at various levels on September 13, the single voting day.

Navalny incident

On August 20, a plane carrying Russian blogger Alexei Navalny made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. Navalny was taken to hospital in a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On August 22, he was flown to Germany for treatment at Berlin’s Charite hospital.

The German government said on September 2, citing the results of a toxicological analysis carried out by Bundeswehr experts, that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent.