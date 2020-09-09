Russian electoral system geared up for single voting day — watchdog

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Chairwoman of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova during the Commission’s meeting on Wednesday reported that the electoral system of the Russian Federation is completely ready for the single voting day on September 13.

"I can now report with confidence, on behalf of my colleagues, on behalf of the CEC, on the complete readiness of Russia’s electoral system for the single voting day on September 13 and on the preceding days of September 11 and 12," she said.

On July 24, the CEC approved the procedure for the single voting day, establishing September 13 as the primary voting day, and September 11 and 12 as early voting days. Elections of various levels will take place at 83 Russian entities, with over 78,000 mandates involved. For instance, four entities (Tatarstan, the Kursk, Penza and Yaroslavl regions) will hold additional vote on State Duma (parliament's lower house) seats, 11 regions will vote on local legislators, and 18 regions will vote on new governors. Heads of the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area will be elected by the deputies of local legislative assemblies.