Kremlin spokesman supports online voting in future elections

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed support for the use of online voting in future Russian elections.

"Everyone who voted online would support this, I think, they would like to have this opportunity in the future. I am one of those people," he said on Tuesday, commenting on the outcomes of the Russian national vote on constitutional amendments.

He noted that it is only natural that the results of the vote are still being discussed. "The overwhelming majority consider the vote absolutely legitimate, they are stating their views," Peskov said.

Earlier, the spokesman informed reporters that he had voted on the Russian constitutional amendments online in his car on the way to work.

In a national vote held on June 25-July 1, 77.92% of voters supported the amendments and 21.27% voted "no." Overall turnout was 67.97%. Peskov said earlier that the Kremlin viewed the vote’s outcome as a triumph.