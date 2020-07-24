Russia to forge ties with China for the sake of global peace, stability

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Moscow will continue cementing relations with Beijing as they are a fundamental factor for stability and security in the world, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Friday.

"We view [US Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo’s words about a possibility to drag Moscow into the US campaign against China as another naive attempt to complicate the Russian-Chinese partnership and to drive a wedge in the friendly ties between Russia and China. We will be strengthening cooperation with the People’s Republic of China, which we view as a crucial factor for stabilization in the world," Zakharova said.

The diplomat highlighted "the defiant tone of Pompeo’s remarks which, regrettably, have become customary for the US foreign policy’s vocabulary of rudeness towards China, its public and political system and the country’s leadership."

Zakharova pointed out that "not only do the tensions provoked by Washington in relations with Beijing do harm to the United States and China, but also they seriously complicate the international situation in general."

"Those two countries are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and they play a major part in world affairs. Alongside other five members, they bear a special responsibility for maintaining global security," the diplomat noted.