Russia to postpone SCO, BRICS summits — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group, which were expected to take place in Russia in July, will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Given the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions, the Organizing Committee responsible for making preparations for and handling Russia’s 2019-2020 chairmanship of the SCO and its 2020 BRICS chairmanship has decided to postpone the BRICS summit and the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on July 21-23," the statement reads.
According to the Kremlin press service, "new dates for the summits will be set depending on the epidemiological situation in member countries and the world."
BRICS is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, established in 2001, brings together China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are SCO observers, while Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey are dialogue partners.
