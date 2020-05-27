Moscow ready for first and second stage of lifting coronavirus lockdown — sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow authorities are prepared for lifting restrictions imposed in the city over the coronavirus spread, Moscow’s chief sanitary doctor Elena Andreyeva said on Wednesday.

"If we look at these three figures, we are ready for the first stage and in general, in principle, we are even ready for the second one," Andreyeva, who heads the Moscow department of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, told an online meeting of the Moscow City Duma.

To date, there are three indicators allowing the city to end the lockdown in three stages outlined by the Russian sanitary watchdog. All decisions are very balanced and are taken depending on the overall epidemiological situation in Moscow.

One of these indicators is the rate of the coronavirus spread, which should be below 1 for at least 70 days. The average rate in Moscow is 0.85. The two other indicators are the volume of free beds at hospitals and the level of tests carried out among citizens, according to Andreyeva.