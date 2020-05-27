Russia's daily coronavirus recoveries exceed new cases

A total of 11,079 people have recovered and 8,338 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The daily number of recovered coronavirus patients in Russia on Wednesday again surpassed the number of new cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has reached 370,680. Some 142,208 people (38.4% of all those infected) have recovered.

The daily growth rate in the number of cases fell to a new low of 2.3% from 2.5% on Tuesday. The number of recoveries rose by 8.4%.

In the Moscow Region 793 new COVID-19 cases were recorded and 288 people recovered, in St. Petersburg - 387 and 714, in the Sverdlovsk Region - 235 and 201, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 231 and 253. In Dagestan, where 161 new cases were confirmed, 352 patients recovered.