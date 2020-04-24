Russian envoy to Serbia slams attempts to besmirch aid to Serbia, Italy as cynical

The diplomat underlined that Serbia and Italy themselves welcome the Russian help with hope and gratitude

BELGRADE, April 24. /TASS/. Attempts to deliberately misrepresent humanitarian campaigns of Russia in Italy and Serbia are cynical and will not be able to make their contents null and void, Russia’s Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview for Serbian Vecernje Novosti daily published on Friday.

When asked to comment on the fact that certain forces would like to interpret the assistance of Russian military doctors in Serbia and Italy as Moscow’s attempt to boost its geostrategic position, the ambassador replied, "It is cynical and shameless to even review this."

"I would like to remind [you] that as was the case with Serbia, the decision to send help to Italy was made after receiving a direct appeal of the Italian leadership, of Prime Minister [Giuseppe] Conte. Russia equally responded to every single appeal [for help] coming from the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States — TASS], Abkhazia and South Ossetia. All these decisions were purely of humanitarian nature and not defined by political climate. Nevertheless, the attempts to misrepresent these humanitarian campaigns by distorting their aims will not cancel out their true meaning and will not nullify their tangible results," he stressed. The diplomat underlined that Serbia and Italy welcome the Russian help with hope and gratitude. Botsan-Kharchenko revealed that as of April 22, Russian military specialists disinfected 88 facilities in 15 Serbian cities, as well as around 190 buildings and 51 road sections. In addition to that, more than 500 coronavirus patients were admitted.