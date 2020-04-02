La Stampa’s claims about Russian mission in Italy are propaganda — top brass

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Claims being made by the Italian newspaper La Stampa about the mission of the Russian military in Italy who help fight against coronavirus infection are based on old-time anti-Soviet propaganda manuals, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov said on Facebook.

The Russian Defense Ministry has noted La Stampa’s attempts at discrediting Russia’s mission. Konashenkov points out that the newspaper hides behind the ideals of freedom of speech and pluralism to juggle with the cheapest Russophobic fakes of the Cold War era, mentioning as its sources some "opinions" voiced by anonymous "high-ranking officials."

"La Stampa does not hesitate to use everything that its authors manage to think up on the basis of recommendations of old-time anti-Soviet propaganda manuals," Konashenkov said.