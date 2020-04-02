Putin to deliver new address to the nation on Thursday

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver a new address to the nation after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Today, the president continues working in Novo-Ogaryovo, his working schedule includes one more address, which the president will record in the afternoon. In any case, this will be probably after 16:00 Moscow Time," Peskov said. "It can be expected starting from 16:00 Moscow Time."

Putin is currently working on the text of this address.