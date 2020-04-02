Putin switched all meetings to teleconference format, but there are exceptions — Kremlin

Putin to deliver new address to the nation on Thursday

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does hold single personal meetings, although he has switched most meetings and other work to teleconference format, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday.

"This is not exactly a self-isolation. He does hold single personal meetings, when needed. With all precautions, of course," Peskov said, adding that the president has "switched all meetings to teleconference format."

According to Peskov, "everything that involves presence of several officials has been switched to teleconference format."

"Single meetings, working meetings with separate people are not ruled out," the spokesman stated.

Peskov recalled that the president regularly undergoes testing for coronavirus. "All people who meet the president also undergo tests," he noted.

On April 1, Vladimir Putin met with the Cabinet remotely. The April 2 government meeting, led by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, also took place in the remote format.