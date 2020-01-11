Putin holds telephone talks with crown prince of Abu Dhabi on Libyan issue, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have held a telephone conversation to discuss the issue related to the situation in Libya, the Kremlin’s press-service said in a statement on Saturday.

"Vladimir Putin informed about the results of the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on January 8 in Istanbul and supported intensified Libya ceasefire efforts aimed at establishing the peaceful process between the sides of the conflict," the statement said.

On January 2, the Turkish parliament approved the bill greenlighting deployment of Turkish forces in Libya, which triggered a wave of criticism from neighboring states. On January 5, Erdogan said that Turkey had begun sending military forces to Libya, noting that their objectives include "coordination activities" and "security of the legitimate government", whereas they will not engage in direct fighting.