Russia helps Africa develop healthcare because diseases know no borders - Putin.
Putin: Russia ready to compete for cooperation with Africa
On October 23-24, Sochi will host the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum. Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with TASS has shared his expectations of this unprecedented top-level, full-fledged summit, warned of the risk of economic confrontation between major powers on the continent and spoke about the scale of military-technical and humanitarian assistance to African countries
Satellite Tundra joins Russia’s military orbital grouping, top brass says
Russia is currently setting up a new space-based echelon of its missile attack early warning system that consists of Tundra satellites
Russian troops receive over 1,100 advanced weapon systems this year
The Russian troops have received 16 aircraft and 35 helicopters of various designation, over 200 armored vehicles and 21 radar stations in their various modifications
Russian figure skater Shcherbakova wins ISU Grand Prix ladies’ singles in Las Vegas
The 15-year-old figure skater coached by Eteri Tutberidze scored 227.76 points after performing two programs
Unilaterally remaking map of Balkans should not be permitted — Medvedev
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that "the Balkans still remain a rather unstable region"
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
Damascus main forces are gearing up for a mass crossing of the Euphrates
Assad receives Russian delegation
The situation in Syria and Turkey’s operation in the northeast of the country was discussed
Turkish army takes control over Syrian border city of Ras al-Ayn - TV
On October 9, Ankara launched its Peace Spring military operation in northern Syria
Russian government to prepare "more ambitious" privatization program
First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said that the government must once again compile a list of state assets that Russia maybe does not have to keep
Russia to retain its role in Syria despite US-Turkish agreement, says expert
According to the expert, the suspension of Turkey’s campaign was predictable, because Ankara was under pressure from all sides
Russia submits proposal on moving UN GA First Committee's sessions from New York
The United States did not issue visas on time to one-third of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly's First Committee session
Free trade zone between EAEU and Serbia does not infringe on EU interests — official
The Eurasian Economic Union and Serbia will sign the agreement on establishing a free trade zone at the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow on October 25
Kremlin: Putin’s foreign policy based on Russian citizens’ interests
Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "many specific contracts, specific documents are signed"
IMF enters new stage of quota negotiations — Russian delegate
According to the Russian delegate, "the 15th quota review ended with a zero result"
Moldova negotiated gas supplies bypassing Ukraine with Gazprom
The extension of the contract for natural gas supply is expected from January 2020
Turkey plans to set up another 12 observation posts in Syria — Erdogan
Currently, Turkey has 12 observation posts in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria
Putin and Merkel discuss Ukraine, Syria and Libya by phone
Russian President and German Chancellor confirmed particularly the significance of the Minsk peace deal, inked at the Normandy Four meetings on Ukraine, to be implemented
Press review: Huge deals seal Putin's Saudi tour and Turkey pushes Kurds into Assad’s arms
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 15
Russia, Serbia sign deal to build nuclear science center — Rosatom
Russian-Serbian intergovernmental agreement was signed during Dmitry Medvedev’s visit to Belgrade on Saturday, laying the legal foundation for drafting and signing of first contracts
Russian arms company to display new military equipment at Russia-Africa Summit
The concern expects to attract more customers to its products
Russia thinks strategy, purpose of US presence in Syria incomprehensible — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson underscored that within the coalition "there has been no unanimity on the issue"
Venezuela ready to hand control of state oil company to Russia’s Rosneft — paper
The initiative was put forward with an aim to secure the writeoff of Venezuela’s debt to Russia in exchange
Russian deputy premier sees high possibility of new defense contracts with Turkey
Borisov says Turkey's purchase of Russian combat aircraft is also possible
Turkey to go ahead with operation in Syria unless Kurdish units retreat
"Unless the terrorists pull out of the safe area, as the agreement reached with the United States says, we will go ahead with the operation", Turkish National Defense Minister Hulisi Akar said
Russia in talks with Serbia on delivering SSJ 100 — official
First Deputy Head of the Russian Government Office Sergey Prikhodko said that Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company and Serbia's airline Air Serbia are in talks on the matter
Dam collapse death toll in Krasnoyarsk region rises to 15
A dam at a technological reservoir of a gold mining artel collapsed near the settlement of Schetinkino in the Krasnoyarsk region
Russia ready to build NPP in Serbia - official
First Deputy Head of the Russian Government Office Sergey Prikhodko said that Russia is also ready to participate in the project of the Center for Nuclear Science, Technology and Innovation
US troops destroy their base with runway for transport aircraft in Syria - SANA
Apart from that, SANA reported, US troops are about to be evacuated from the Life Stone base near a dam on the Euphrates in the Hasakah governorate
Putin presents King Salman of Saudi Arabia with Kamchatka falcon
King Salman handed Vladimir Putin a painting in response
Turkey resumes operation in north Syria despite deal with US — media
Earlier, Erdogan agreed on a pause in the Turkish offensive in northern Syria
This week in photos: Final farewell for Leonov, Kim on horseback and marmot taken aback
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
One-year-old baby travelling from Phuket to Moscow dies
Doctors could not save the child and verified her death
Serbian president thanks Russia for military aid
Aleksandar Vucic noted, that the weapons are modern and the Republic is able to defend its land and people
Russia ready to help Serbia maintain sovereignty - Russia’s PM
Dmitry Medvedev noted, that Moscow wants the situation in the Balkans to remain stable and secure and seek to develop relations with all regional states
Six people killed, 14 injured in dam collapse in Krasnoyarsk region
A dam on the Seyba river collapsed at 6am local time near the settlement of Schetinkino in the Krasnoyarsk region
South Ossetia detects Georgian military buildup on its border
South Ossetia informed the European Union observer mission about the Georgian side’s actions via the hotline of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM)
Russia’s Strategic Missile Force receives 9 ballistic missile systems since year start
The Strategic Missile Force continues its rearmament with advanced weapon systems, according to the top brass
Henry Kissinger to visit Russia next year - Russian top diplomat
Kissinger want to come to attend the events dedicated to the 90th birth anniversary of Yevgeny Primakov
Eleven people killed in dam collapse in Krasnoyarsk region
A dam at a technological reservoir of a gold mining artel collapsed early on Saturday near the settlement of Schetinkino in the Krasnoyarsk region
Defense Ministry unveils new evidence that Arctic shelf belongs to Russia
Deputy PM Yuri Borisov recalled that the request for establishing the external border of Russia’s continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean had been submitted to the UN commission concerned in August 2015
Russian foreign ministry explains Brexit delay by UK’s desire to weaken EU positions
She said that London’s inability to put into practice its people’s desire to leave the European Union, expressed the in the course of a nationwide referendum, constitutes a violation of civil rights
