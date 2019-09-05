Foreign sponsors supply terrorists in Syria with weapons, says Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The operation of Russia’s Aerospace Force in Syria has exposed the delivery of weapons and military hardware to terrorists from their foreign sponsors through fake companies, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in his opening remarks at the second International Conference on Countering Illicit Arms Trafficking in the Context of Fighting International Terrorism.

"The incessant flow of weapons worth colossal sums of money is delivered to terrorists from their sponsors," Syromolotov said. "The counter-terrorist operation of Russia’s Aerospace Force in Syria exposed many instances of the delivery of various types of military equipment to terrorists by fake companies via third countries."