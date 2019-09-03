Terrorists’ drones downed by air defense systems of Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Two combat drones operated by terrorists were downed by the air defense systems deployed at the Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymin, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the defense ministry, two maneuvering drones were approaching the base from the northwestern direction when they were spotted at about 8:20pm Moscow time.

"The two combat drones were destroyed by the airbase's air defense systems at a safe distance," the ministry said, adding that no one was hurt in the attack and no damage was done to the base, which continues to operate in the routine mode.

The previous attack on the Hmeymim base involving six drones took place on August 11. All the drones were downed.

The Russian taskforce in Syria earlier delivered a series of targeted airstrikes on militants’ facilities used to assemble unmanned aerial vehicles and store their components.