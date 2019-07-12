Russian air defense systems repel militants’ attack on Hmeymim airbase in Syria

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed three drones that were used by militants to attack the Russian airbase in Syria’s Hmeymim, Major General Alexey Bakin, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"Late on 12 July 2019, militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone tried to attack the Russian airbase at Hmeymim with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed three UAVs at a safe distance from the airbase. No one was injured. No material damage done. The Russian airbase at Hmeymim is operating in the routine mode," Bakin said.

He also noted that the settlements of Qinsibba in the Latakia governorate, Sabikiyah in the Aleppo governorate and Aleppo city’s neighborhoods came under shelling by militants in the past day.

According to the Russian reconciliation center, refugees continue to return to their homes. Officers of the Russian center ensure operation of ten checkpoints.

According to the latest reports, as many as 407,785 people have returned to places of their permanent residence in Syria from foreign countries and refugee centers in Syria.

"The Russian reconciliation center calls on field commanders of illegal armed groups to stop provocations and join the process of peace settlement," Bakin added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.