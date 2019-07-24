Putin congratulates Boris Johnson on assuming office of UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to Boris Johnson, congratulating him on his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Kremlin press service reports.

"It would be in the best interests of our countries and nations to develop relations in different spheres," the Russian leader stated.

Putin wished Johnson many successes in the responsible position as the head of government.

Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was elected leader of the Conservative Party on Tuesday. After his official audience with the Queen, his appointment as Prime Minister was announced. He succeeded Theresa May, whose leadership led the country into a lingering and gloomy political crisis around Brexit.