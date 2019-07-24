Boris Johnson officially assumes office of UK Prime Minister

LONDON, July 24. /TASS/. British Eurosceptic Boris Johnson has officially taken up the office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the reports emerged after he had arrived at the Buckingham Palace for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II, who authorized him to form a new government, Sky News said.

Following his meeting with the British monarch, Johnson will head to the London residence of the British prime ministers, 10 Downing Street, where he will deliver a speech as the British Prime Minister for the first time. Johnson has already replaced Theresa May, who officially resigned an hour earlier before his audience with the Queen, as the head of government on the UK Prime Minister’s official Twitter page.

On May 24, May announced that she would step down as the leader of the Conservative Party and after the Tory leadership contest completed, she also resigned as the Prime Minister due to her inability to take the country out of the European Union. She brought her withdrawal deal before the Parliament three times and each time she failed. These House of Commons’ actions subverted the originally planned UK’s exit from the EU on March 29, 2019. Then, Brussels agreed to extend Brexit two times, first to April-May and later to October 31.