Theresa May steps down as UK Prime Minister

LONDON, July 24. /TASS/. Theresa May has formally resigned from her post of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, having offered her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II, the news emerged after she arrived at the Buckingham Palace for an audience with the Queen to notify her about the decision.
Theresa May headed the government since July 13, 2016. After three unsuccessful attempts to win the support of the House of Commons for her Brexit deal, which was reached in the course of negotiations with the European leaders. She was pressured by certain government members and Tory MPs to officially announce her resignation as the leader of the Conservative Party. After the Tory leadership contest came to a close, she resigned as the Prime Minister too.