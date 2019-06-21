{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian senator brands Tbilisi riots ‘fiasco by the Georgian authorities’

Russia was just a suitable pretext, the senator believes
© AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The ruckus over the participation of a Russian lawmaker in a session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy looks disturbing for Georgia and the mass riots that ensued are the result of the Georgian authorities’ failure, Head of the International Affairs Committee in the upper house of Russia’s parliament Konstantin Kosachev said on Friday. 

“This is a fiasco by the Georgian authorities. It is understandable that the figure [of lawmaker Sergei] Gavrilov was used by the opposition for its attack on the authorities, and here, in this case, Russia was just a suitable pretext. So it is clear that the opposition wants to fight Russia rather than to find some common ground as the incumbent authorities are trying to do now, despite the absence of diplomatic relations,” the senior Russian senator said. 

“It is understandable that any outcome of the confrontation should be intra-Georgian. However, only one outcome – in favor of confirming Georgia’s commitment to international law and its obligations – will help Georgia’s save its international face,” Kosachev wrote on his Facebook on Friday. 

Russians continue to adore Georgia, “despite all the excesses of the radicals of the 2008 and 2019 mold,” the senior Russian senator noted. 

Kosachev blasted the incident with the Russian lawmaker in Georgia, calling it very disturbing. “It looks very disturbing, not for Russia as they are trying to picture this in Tbilisi and in the capitals of other countries supervising Georgia. It looks disturbing for Georgia itself,” the senior Russian senator said. 

Read also
Kremlin spokesman slams Tbilisi protests as Russophobic provocation

After a politician comes to head an international organization, he stops representing his country in this capacity, the senior Russian senator stressed. 

 “[Antonio] Guterres is not Portuguese in his position of the UN Secretary General while [Thorbjorn] Jagland is not Norwegian in his position of the Council of Europe Secretary General, honor and praise to them and the like. Incidentally, Georgian [Georgiy] Tsereteli who is now heading the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] Parliamentary Assembly would have immediately lost this post, if he had started to act in the interests of his country rather than in the interests of the entire assembly and all its 57 national parliaments,” Kosachev pointed out. 

“The same is true for my colleague Sergei Gavrilov. In his rather responsible and honorable position as chairman of the International Assembly on Orthodoxy, he is a Russian by no more than a twenty-fifth part (by the number of the organization’s members). And he came to Tbilisi yesterday precisely in this capacity to represent the assembly,” the Russian senator noted, adding that Gavrilov was doing this impeccably. 

“There is no hint anywhere that he tried to act on behalf of his country and this is absolutely right in this case,” Kosachev stated. 

As the senior Russian legislator believes, the Georgian authorities had only two scenarios to act in the wake of the arrival of the Russian lawmaker in Georgia. They should have either denied Gavrilov entry in advance, contrary to all norms and rules, saying he is a Russian and Georgia has no diplomatic relations with Russia, which would have resulted in an international scandal. Or they should have agreed to his visit and done everything for ensuring the normal work of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy and its chairman on Georgian soil. 

“There is no third alternative. Yesterday, the Georgian authorities showed weakness and went the third way, onto which they were pushed by the radical opposition. Gavrilov was not protected by the authorities of the country hosting the session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy and the session did not take place,” the lawmaker said. 

Unrest in Georgia 

Several thousand demonstrators converged near the national parliament building in downtown Tbilisi on Thursday, demanding the resignation of the country’s interior chief and the parliament’s chairman. The protesters then rushed to storm the building, but they were met by police using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the crowd. According to Georgian media reports, several dozen people were detained. 

In addition the country’s Health Ministry reported that 52 people, including 38 police officers, had been injured in the violent confrontation. 

The mass protests were prompted by the participation of Russian lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov and other delegates from Russia at the 26th session of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Tbilisi, which resulted in a scandal. On Thursday morning, Gavrilov as the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy opened its session in the building of the Georgian parliament. 

The opposition Georgian legislators were outraged that Gavrilov addressed the delegates while sitting in the chair of the parliament’s speaker. In a sign of protest, the opposition’s representatives picketed the podium and the chair of the parliament’s speaker and did not allow the session to continue its work. 
Later, a decision was made to end the event and for the Russian delegation to leave. Representatives of the ruling ‘Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia’ party said they did not know that Gavrilov would open the session and believed that the protocol had been breached.

Kremlin spokesman slams Tbilisi protests as Russophobic provocation
The protests were sparked by an uproar over a Russian State Duma delegation’s participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy
Read more
Moscow State University ranked 84th best in the world
Twenty-five Russian universities made the QS University Rankings 2020
Read more
US introduces sanctions against Russian company
Sanctions were introduced in accordance with Sanctions Regulations related to nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction
Read more
Russian missile frigate passes through Panama Canal into the Caribbean
In the Caribbean Sea, the Russian ships and support vessels will continue accomplishing the tasks of their voyage in distant waters and will make business calls at the ports of some island nations
Read more
Syrian air defenses intercept 70% of US cruise missiles
The missile strikes by the United States and its allies were repelled by the S-125, S-200, Buk, Kvadrat and Osa air defense systems
Read more
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 58.7% completed, Gazprom says
1,441 km of the gas pipeline were laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea by now, according to the gas holding
Read more
Putin says US attempt to use force against Iran to cause catastrophe
It would trigger violence and, possibly, an increase in the number of refugees from the region, the president said
Read more
Dollar becoming toxic: Russia's foreign intel chief blasts greenback’s monopoly position
According to Naryshkin, the use of the dollar presents risks and more and more countries are looking into finding alternative tools for doing business
Read more
Nord stream-2 operator to soon hold consultations with Danish regulator
Read more
Missed opportunities: Putin says Western sanctions cost Russia $50 bln, EU - $240 bln
Putin noted that due to the imposed restrictions the EU countries are losing the Russian market
Read more
Kremlin comments on Putin’s G20 schedule
Speaking on Putin’s possible meeting with Trump, Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin "has no news" on that
Read more
Russian expert doubts authenticity of new info in MH17 case
According to expert, certain minor details cast doubt on entire investigation
Read more
Putin agrees life for Russian citizens has become more challenging
Meanwhile, Putin noted that the Russian economy is now significantly different from the situation of the 1990s
Read more
European Union extends sanctions against Russia for a year
The decision to extend sanctions was made by the EU Council automatically by a "written procedure", without open voting
Read more
Russia to create super-heavy carrier rocket without foreign partners
Read more
Putin says Russia is not striving for superpower status
As Putin noted, "the bitter experience of the Soviet Union" is not being taken into account by certain Russian partners in the West
Read more
Moscow ready to respond if US stations military bases near Russian borders — official
Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said that he believes such developments are unlikely
Read more
Investigators to request interrogation of Russian suspects in MH17 case
Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov are among the suspects named by the Dutch investigators
Read more
Fighter jets repel air strikes during drills in Russia's south
The press service of the Southern Military District said that "overall, pilots destroyed over 30 air targets imitating 'enemy' cruise missiles, aircraft, convoys and other facilities"
Read more
Crimean S-400 teams join large-scale Air Force and air defense drills in south Russia
Under the aviation drills’ scenario, the aircraft will redeploy from their basic to operational aerodromes to dodge a notional enemy’s strike, after which they will deliver a retaliatory strike
Read more
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
The Russian president addresses the nationwide audience for the 17th time
Read more
Moscow vows to be ready, if Washington deploys intermediate-range missiles
As the high-ranking diplomat stressed, Moscow will not be the first to deploy intermediate-range missiles wherever it may be, until Washington makes this move
Read more
EU to extend sanctions against Russia for six months
Read more
Malaysia considers new MH17 crash report to be politicized — media
From the very beginning, it became a political issue on how to accuse Russia of the wrongdoing, said the country's PM
Read more
Trump says will meet with Russian, Chinese counterparts during G20 summit
"I want to get along with Russia, and I think we will. I want to get along with China, and I think we will," he said
Read more
Putin says Russia continues to be leader in modern weaponry despite military spending cuts
Speaking about the defense budget, the president recalled two popular sayings: "If you want peace, prepare for war," and "Those who do not feed their own army, will feed the enemy"
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet cruise missile frigate to take to sea after upgrade
By now, the ship’s crew has been formed, the press office said
Read more
Russian security council: IS members formerly active in Syria,Iraq behind Sri Lanka blasts
Security Council Deputy Secretary Yuri Kokov said that currently, the main centers of terrorist activity are the Middle East, Africa, South and South-East Asia
Read more
Moscow’s missile defense system to be modernized by 2022, says Defense Minister
According to Sergey Shoigu, realizing this and other plans will "ensure the implementation of priorities set before the Russian Aerospace Forces"
Read more
Russia may create Glonass ground stations in Africa and Asia-Pacific region
In June this year, Russia completed the procedure of approving an inter-governmental agreement on outer space with Argentina
Read more
Europe’s 5th-generation fighter jet to get stealth missiles — source
The European 5th-generatiomn NGF fighter was unveiled at the Le Bourget air show on Monday
Read more
US escalating tension by sending Patriot systems to Middle East, says Russian diplomat
Secretary of State Michael Pompeo earlier stated the United States was considering all options to counter Iran in the region
Read more
US ready to discuss minimizing consequences of Turkey’s cancellation of S-400 deal
A senior US administration officialdeemed the S-400 system "a Russian intelligence gathering platform that risks the safety of our aircraft and pilots"
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force can use standard air bombs as precision weapons
The combat experience gained by the Aerospace Force and military advisers has been included in new regulations, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said
Read more
Russia to feature floating armored personnel carrier with new combat module at arms show
The new combat module features a two-plane stabilized platform with a Kord 12.7 mm machine-gun
Read more
Russia plans to discuss reducing import duties with China
Russia exports sweets, dairy products, chicken to Beijing and is negotiating exports of pork
Read more
Lavrov proposes Switzerland mediate talks on lifting Donbass blockade
If Switzerland joins the efforts to lift this blockade and to convince the Ukrainian leadership to do so, then this mediation would be very welcome, the Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Roscosmos not considering Orion spacecraft for delivering Russian cosmonauts to space
The Orion spacecraft will be delivered to the orbit by the Space Launch System (SLS) carrier rocket currently being developed in the United States
Read more
Press review: Does Zelensky differ from Poroshenko and China warms up to North Korea
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday
Read more
Deterrence works both ways: Russian diplomat says Pentagon needs to get a grip on reality
The senior diplomat expressed concerns over the growing trend in the US, where the term "strategic stability" is used in a very loose way
Read more
Return to Soviet Union unlikely and possible only through conflicts — Putin
At the same time, the president did not rule out the possibility that in theory "left-wing political forces supporting socialist ideas can control a country and the supreme political power"
Read more
Iran’s actions on nuclear deal can be reversed — Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that "Iran is honoring all its obligations and even today, it technically remains within the framework set by the JCPOA"
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force gets first generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jets
The MiG-35 is the most advanced generation 4++ multirole fighter jet
Read more
Russian bomber 'violates' Japanese airspace, defense ministry claims
The Japanese Air Force’s fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the bomber, the ministry said, noting that there was no dangerous situation
Read more
Russia presents evidence that terrorists are trying to obtain biological weapons
Terrorists have started using suicide groups consisting of members of one family with minor children to penetrate protected facilities more actively
Read more
Paris Air Show 2019 kicks off at Le Bourget
The 53rd Paris Air Show runs on June 17-23
Read more
France stands against Russia’s exit from Council of Europe, says president Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron underlined that France, as a co-chair of G7 stands for keeping the international sanctions against Russia in place
Read more
US bombers intercepted by Russian Su-27 over Black and Baltic Seas, says defense ministry
Russia’s National Defense Management Centre aded that the US aircraft did not violate Russia’s border
Read more
Yandex successfully competes with Google with state support, Putin says
Meanwhile, shares of Yandex on the Moscow Exchange rose to a historic maximum after the company was mentioned by Putin
Read more
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Russia, India should support their own currencies instead of using US dollar — official
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said that "there should not be only one dominant currency in the world"
Read more