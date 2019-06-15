Putin calls on all parties to comply with JCPOA on Iran’s nuclear program

DUSHANBE, June 15. /TASS/. All participants need to comply with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on Saturday.

"Everyone is concerned about the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program. We believe that the only reasonable way is for the parties to continue complying with their obligations," he said.

Putin pointed out that the United States’ withdrawal from the Iran nuclear had a negative impact on the nuclear non-proliferation situation. He added that Russia would maintain compliance with the JCPOA.

Iran nuclear deal issue

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (five member states of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China - and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. He said that old sanctions on Iran would be restored and new ones would be introduced in case Tehran attempted to pursue its nuclear ambitions. The first batch of new US sanctions on Iran took effect on August 7 and the second one became effective on November 5. In contrast, Great Britain, Germany and France called on other participants in the deal to continue fulfilling it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would seek to maintain the agreement.

On May 8, 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran was reducing its commitments to the JCPOA. "The EU/E3+2 will face Iran's further actions if they cannot fulfill their obligations within the next 60 days and secure Iran's interests," he wrote on Twitter.