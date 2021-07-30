Oil spills damages in Komi are over $5.1 mln — watchdog

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Damages to the Kolva River from an oil products spill at a facility operated by a subsidiary of Lukoil, that occurred in May 2021, are over 374 mln rubles ($5.1 mln), head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources Svetlana Radionova told TASS on Friday.

"The Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources approved the calculation of damages inflicted by Lukoil-Severneftegaz to the water object - the Kolva River (the Nenets Autonomous District) in the amount of 374,186,957 rubles," Radionova said.

The amount of damages to soil would be announced later, she noted.

The spill caused by pipeline depressurization was detected on May 11 in Komi and the Nenets Autonomous District. It occurred about 300m away from the river’s shoreline. The contaminated soil area was about 1.3 hectares.