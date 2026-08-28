Four wounded in drone attack on Sevastopol — governor

SEVASTOPOL, August 28. /TASS/. Two people were seriously wounded and two more sustained minor injuries in the latest drone attack on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on the Max messenger.

A five-storey residential building sustained extensive damage in the attack. Besides, two buildings of a kindergarten and 15 cars were damaged as well.

"Miraculously, only two people were seriously wounded despite [extensive] damage to the building: a woman was diagnosed with head injury, while a man sustained slash wounds to the back. Two more people sustained minor injuries and declined hospitalization," he said.

According to the governor, "the drone was packed with metallic shrapnel and explosives."

The attack sparked a fire on the fifth floor of the residential building, but it was promptly put out. A temporary shelter opened in a kindergarten nearby for its evacuated residents.